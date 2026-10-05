People Around Town - Bright - Grace & Charlotte Poyner

How often do you visit Bright? We get together with our extended family every holidays. Where do you live? C: I'm from Melbourne. G: I'm from Barwon Heads. What grade are you in? We're in grade three. What are your hobbies and interests? G: I like playing sports like footy and netball. I also like dancing, athletics and gaming. C: I like reading, swimming and playing tennis and netball. What's your favourite thing to do in Bright? Seeing our grandparents and visiting the water park and water slide. What would you recommend for others to do in the area? C: Spend a day at the river and use the water slide. G: Visit the Escape Room, play netball at Pioneer Park and go riding on a bike track.