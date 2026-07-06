Where do you live?

We live in Bright.

How long have you lived in the area?

G: I've lived here nine years in total, but I just moved back from Melbourne after I graduated with my Diploma in Beauty Therapy and Salon Management.

B: Since I was five years old and my family moved from Sydney.

What do you do for a living?

G: We both work at the Alpine Hotel in Bright. I work behind the bar, in the front of house and a bit of everything else.

B: I work as a waitress, bartender and receptionist.

What are your hobbies and interests?

B: I like dancing, travelling, horse-riding and looking after horses in general.

G: Everything to do with beauty and skincare. I also like hanging out with my friends, walking my dogs and in summer enjoying the river.

What do you think makes the area unique?

G: Each season has such beauty; in autumn the leaves change colour, in spring there are ducklings everywhere. It's a really friendly, stress-free environment; somewhere to escape reality.

B: It's a great location and a really nice, beautiful town. We have a really close-knit community. Walking down the street, you're able to greet so many people you know.

What would you change about the area?

B: More variety of shops for locals.

G: Some public transport options like Uber. For example, if you have a big night out in Bright and you live in Porepunkah, it's too long a walk home.

What would you recommend for people to do in the area?

G: Definitely the Canyon Walk. Don't say 'no' to anything; drive up to the look-outs, visit the snow, etc. and you'll be surprised how beautiful everything is.

B: There's lots of outdoor sports-related activities here; hiking, skiing, bike-riding and so on. Really try to see all the area.