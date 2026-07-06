Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society committee president Debbie Geddes will continue as deputy chair of Victorian Agricultural Shows (VAS) after being reappointed at the organisation's 2026 convention in Wangaratta.

The convention, held on June 19 to 20, attracted 112 delegates representing 49 agricultural show societies from across Victoria.

Events were hosted at a range of local venues, including The Vine Hotel, Gateway Hotel, Milawa Cheese Company and the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub at Glenrowan, before concluding with the annual awards night, AGM and council meeting.

The 2026-07 board of directors includes newly elected directors Jason Ronald OAM, Gail Joordens and Jayson Munro, with Vivian Beaumont OAM continuing as chairperson for a second year, while John Nicolson has been reappointed as treasurer.

Ms Geddes, who has been a board director for six years, now begins her second year as deputy chair.

"This year's conference was hosted by the North East Zone show committees of Yarrawonga, Rutherglen, Myrtleford, Benalla and Wangaratta," she said.

"As secretary-treasurer of the North East Zone committee, I was very proud we delivered a successful conference.

"The VAS conference is held in a different part of Victoria every year, bringing together show societies from across the state for workshops, networking opportunities and a gala awards dinner.

"It's been wonderful to be recognised and to have the confidence of my fellow board members."

As deputy chair, Ms Geddes will continue to be mentored by the chairperson, and VAS chief executive officer Rod Bowles, as she prepares to take on greater leadership opportunities within the organisation.

"The chairperson and CEO attends the Victorian state finals to present awards, before the national finals, which will be held at the Brisbane Royal in August," she said.

"The CEO also represents the VAS at the Melbourne Royal Show and I'll attend alongside him this year, as well as supporting the VAS Rural Ambassador program.

"I'm continuing my training and mentoring in the deputy chair role.

"If the chairperson is unavailable to chair a monthly meeting or attend an event, I'll step in."

Closer to home, planning is already well underway for this year's Myrtleford Show, with committee members drafting the show schedule ahead of it's anticipated release in August.

"We're hoping to have the schedule available, so people can start preparing their entries," Ms Geddes said.

"The committee is also working with Alpine Shire to host a Seniors' Afternoon Tea, as part of October's Seniors' Month celebrations.

"We've introduced special show competitions for residents of local nursing homes so they can enter exhibits and come along to see their entries on display.

"By Friday afternoon we'll be putting the finishing touches on the competition displays before hosting the Seniors' Afternoon Tea and the official opening that evening, along with the Art Prize presentation."

This year's Myrtleford Show will again run over a day and a half now, beginning on Friday afternoon, 23 October and evening before the main show day on Saturday, 24 October.