OVU on the board in A grade cricket

Ovens Valley United have banked their first win of the 2025/26 A grade season with a close two-wicket victory over a second-string Wangaratta Magpies on Saturday. The match at McNamara Reserve went down to the final over with scores tied, but Tigers’ lower order bat Ethan White capped off a clutch 25* with the winning single and five balls to spare. Jimmy Thewlis, Rhys Grant and Jarryd Wallace were all unavailable for Wangaratta, while they also wait for the return of their opening bowler Chris Clement. Short on bowlers, Wangaratta elected to bat first and just like last week, skipper Cooper Matheson got going and gave his team a chance early. The left-hander was all-class on his way to a second straight half-century to open the new season, hitting six boundaries. He went back to a full one from wicket-taking spinner Chris Egan and had his stumps castled on 52. Chris Oates came in at 3/82, playing in his first A grade game since the summer of 2023/24 having traded the bat for the golf clubs. The talented batter looked like he hadn’t lost it despite a nervy moment early, but a calf strain on about 10 threatened his afternoon. Due to the injury happening in-game, Wangaratta were allowed a runner for Oates who adapted quickly. His unbeaten 59, which included a 44-run partnership with Cal Honey (34 off 55 balls), anchored the middle order and gave Wangaratta something to defend at 7/180. Noah White (2/34) and Chris Egan (3/28) did the damage with the ball exposing Wangaratta's depth. Ovens Valley’s run chase was off to a shaky start after Egan was run out hesitating on a quick single with Tom Chettleburgh, who lost his wicket quickly after. Classy bats Noah White and Geeth Alwis took control and resurrected the innings from 2/24. White’s boundary hitting ability and Alwis’ gap-hitting precision saw the runs piled on quickly. Alwis would go on to make 30 until he was given out LBW on a short ball that kept low while White was bowled by Cooper Matheson, getting a rare opportunity to bowl with the limited stocks at his disposal. The Magpies skipper would strike again, bowling Tigers captain Seamus Phillips, letting out a fiery celebration as his team were back in the game at 6/139. Needing 40 off the last 12 overs, Ethan White and tyro gloveman Ben McMasters (12) steadied the ship, but the Magpies wouldn’t go away. Another run out and a well-earned wicket to 16-year-old opening bowler Oscar Edwards gave the Pies a chance, but White and the Tigers wouldn’t be denied. Edwards was economical with his 1/25, while Matt Prestianni (2/35) and Matheson (2/36) toiled hard. Phillips said it was a strong showing and an immediate improvement from last weekend’s defeat. “It was a pretty even contest,” he said. “They batted pretty well, we took a few late wickets at good times which slowed them down in the last 10 overs – they were probably on par to make 200-220, so our last 10 overs with the ball set us up for a good run chase. “With the bat, it was a bit of a rocky start. “I thought Chris and Chets were looking good, but the run out slowed us down. “Noah and Geeth batted really well together and Noah just continued on, and posted a good score that just set up the lower order to rotate the strike. “They scored lots of ones and twos, just got the job done. “We talked about it last week at Rovers, we didn’t do that and needed to improve, and I thought to do it straight away the week after was a real positive.” The Tigers are at home this weekend to a strong Benalla side, who have impressed with commanding victories in both of their first two matches. “You’ve got Tom O’Donnell who in the first week took the league by storm, smacking 60 off 58 balls, so he’s one to watch out for, and if he does bowl, he’s a strike bowler so we’ll have to be mindful of that,” Phillips said of their upcoming opposition. “Jonty Priest making a ton on the weekend [113* off 123 balls opening the batting] was a great knock from him, so we’ll have our eye on him and look at some of his footage and work out some plans for him. “We’ve just got to be competitive for 90 overs, and I think the boys will give ourselves the best opportunity to win.” The match commences this Saturday from 12.30pm at McNamara Reserve.