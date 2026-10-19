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Outfoxing a native killer

<p>FOX ABATEMENT: A plan is being developed to address fox impacts. </p>\\n
<p>FOX ABATEMENT: A plan is being developed to address fox impacts. </p>\\n

FOX ABATEMENT: A plan is being developed to address fox impacts.

Public feedback sought on national plan to reduce fox impact on native animals.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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