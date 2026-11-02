By Lily Picciocchi

It's been six months since major modifications to the layout of Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop (MHCOS), but public compliments continue to roll in.

MHCOS president Jeanette Barton said the changes, including new shelving, have made the shop much more open, with clearly organised merchandise and tidier shelving.

"Customers can now get a good view of what's happening, right throughout the whole shop," she said.

Ms Barton said the op shop has become easier to navigate for people with trolleys or wheelie-walkers as they move around the store and volunteers have been getting a lot of compliments.

"It makes a big difference to the people who [access our shop]," she said.

“The revisions look great, but they really did not cost us a lot of money.

"A lot of the work was just manpower: our volunteers and some of their husbands, we did it all ourselves."

Unlike the previous storage system, which had heavy and incredibly difficult to move shelving, the new installations are easier to interact with and move about the space as needed.

Ms Barton said this would be useful should any changes need to be made to the shop in the future.

"Now we can actually move all the fittings around if we need to, without any big dramas," she said.

Ms Barton explained the assistance they had throughout the transformation included help from MHCOS secretary Jenny Rizzato and her husband.

“There wasn't a builder; the new shelves were purposely built by Jenny's husband," she said.

"Jenny was the driver behind assembling all the racks and she organised storing them at her place, before we assembled them back in the shop.

"We had a huge team of people and we were closed for a week while we did all the changeovers, but it worked really well."

The 35 Clyde Street site accepts donations of goods during opening hours of 10am to 4pm each weekday (except when closed on Mondays) and is also open on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.