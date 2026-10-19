One Nation to axe insurance tax

One Nation's commitment to abolish Victoria's 10 per cent stamp duty on home, contents and car insurance at November's state election will deliver practical cost of living relief for households across the Alpine Shire, according to the party's Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel. "The policy is about removing unnecessary government charges from everyday household expenses and allowing families to keep more of their hard-earned money," he said. “Families are already paying enough to insure their homes, belongings and cars. "Why on earth should the government take another 10 per cent on top of that?” Under Victoria's current system, home, contents and car insurance attract a 10 per cent duty, calculated on the premium including GST. Mr Rouel said for an Ovens Valley household paying $2000 annually in insurance premiums before stamp duty, that means an additional $200 in government tax. “In regional Victoria, having a car isn't a luxury...it's how we get to work, take the kids to school and sport, and get to appointments,” he said. “And when you're living in communities where bushfires and floods are real risks, protecting your home and belongings is incredibly important.” Having spent more than four years working directly with regional families experiencing financial hardship, Mr Rouel said he understood the pressure of rising household expenses. “Removing this tax won't fix every cost-of-living problem, but it's one less government charge families have to find money for every year,” he said. Mr Rouel officially launched his campaign earlier this month, in the company of Victorian state leader Warren Pickering, candidates from neighbouring electorates, and more than 100 supporters packed into the Bundalong Tavern. He used his address to challenge "decades of political complacency", arguing regional communities had grown accustomed to accepting less while billions went to major metropolitan projects - and outlined his party's commitment to abolish payroll tax for regional Victoria, allowing regional businesses to retain more of their earnings, reinvest and employ more local people. Funding support for families: One Nation has promised to deliver a families package that removes out-of-pocket costs for pregnant women in the public system, provides a $2000 contribution toward private maternity care, and gives every school-age child in Victoria $300 towards sport each year, if elected to government at the Victorian state election in November. Party deputy leader Colleen Harkin announced the Victorian package last Friday, saying it helps tackle some financial pressures which make having a family more affordable. One Nation will ensure pregnant women choosing care in Victoria's public hospital system face no out-of-pocket costs; women who choose private maternity care will receive a one-off $2000 contribution toward their out-of-pocket expenses; and every school-age child in Victoria will receive $150 toward the cost of sport for the summer season and $150 for the winter season.