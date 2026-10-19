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One Nation to axe insurance tax

<p>COST OF LIVING RELIEF: One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel says his party\\'s commitment to abolish Victoria\\'s 10 per cent stamp duty on home, contents and car insurance will deliver practical cost of living relief for households across the Alpine Shire.</p>\\n
<p>COST OF LIVING RELIEF: One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel says his party\\'s commitment to abolish Victoria\\'s 10 per cent stamp duty on home, contents and car insurance will deliver practical cost of living relief for households across the Alpine Shire.</p>\\n

COST OF LIVING RELIEF: One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel says his party's commitment to abolish Victoria's 10 per cent stamp duty on home, contents and car insurance will deliver practical cost of living relief for households across the Alpine Shire.

Cost of living relief for Ovens Valley households.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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