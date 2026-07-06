North East Water customers throughout the Alpine Shire are looking at paying on average an extra 9.9 per cent, or $109, on their bills in 2026-'27.

The Essential Services Commission last week announced its approval of the maximum prices Victoria's 18 water businesses can charge their customers for services such as water delivery and sewerage services in the next financial year.

The commission approved the prices after reviewing tariffs for water businesses, and completing detailed price reviews for North East Water in June.

Water bills vary depending on factors such as water usage, changes in borrowing costs, and inflation, with the latter the main driver for the increase in 2026-'27 water bills.

A typical annual bill for North East Water in 2025-'26 was $1097, and this is set to rise to $1205 in 2026-'27.

North East Water's rise is the second largest in the state, after South Gippsland Water - average bills for which will increase by around $132 per year - while Gippsland Water customers will see the least increase in annual bills, at around $42 per year.

The Essential Services Commission approves the prices Victorian water businesses can charge their customers each year for specific services.

This annual process helps to ensure those prices stay in line with the commission's water price reviews, which are conducted every five years.

Victorians can estimate their annual water bills (based on usage) by using the commission’s Water Bill Calculator.

The new maximum prices took effect from 1 July.

Essential Services Commission chairperson and commissioner Gerard Brody said Victorians have rights when it comes to paying water bills.

"If you are struggling to pay, please contact your water business," he said.

"They must help you manage your bills, and provide a range of options, such as flexible payment plans and assistance with concessions or grant applications.

"Our water bill calculator is a useful tool to estimate what your water bill will look like for the next financial year."