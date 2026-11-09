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Nine candidates seek your vote in Ovens Valley contest

<p>GET IN EARLY: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - at Victory Church in Wangaratta - opens at 9am today for voters. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner.</p>\\n
<p>GET IN EARLY: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - at Victory Church in Wangaratta - opens at 9am today for voters. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner.</p>\\n

GET IN EARLY: Ovens Valley's only early voting centre - at Victory Church in Wangaratta - opens at 9am today for voters. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner.

Ovens Valley's largest ever field, with incumbent Tim McCurdy top of ballot paper.
Jeff Zeuschner
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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