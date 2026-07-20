A recent grant from the 2025-2026 Rail Trails Australia (RTA) Community Grants Program has funded two signs to draw attention to frog awareness on the Kiewa River flood plain section of the High Country Rail Trail.

The High Country Rail Trail and Bonegilla Advisory Group successfully applied for the $751 grant, designed to let people who walk along the Kiewa River flood plain know all about the Sloane’s Froglet.

This froglet makes its home in the wetlands along the rail trail and is a species currently listed as endangered.

A Bonegilla Advisory Group representative said hopefully these signs will change that.

“They’ll invite people to pause, to look, to listen and perhaps, for a moment, to feel genuinely connected to the landscape beneath their feet," a group spokesperson said.

“The flood plain walkways are already well-regarded among local environmental groups, who regularly bring visitors to observe the froglets in their natural habitat.

"The addition of interpretive signage will enrich those experiences for everyone, from the curious first-time walker to the passionate naturalist and help build a deeper community appreciation for what we are collectively trying to protect.”

RTA congratulated the groups on their winning application for the grant and the resulting informative signs which have been installed.