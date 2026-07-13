Victorian Minister for Environment Enver Erdogan has endorsed the Alpine Resorts Leasing Policy 2026, marking the finalisation of a comprehensive policy review process led by Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV) in conjunction with state government.

This ministerial policy guides how alpine leasing is administered across Victoria’s six alpine resorts of Falls Creek, Mt Hotham, Lake Mountain, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Buller and Mt Stirling, replacing the previous policy that was over 20 years old.

ARV chief executive officer, Amber Gardner, said the new policy provides a contemporary, consistent and transparent framework for leasing in alpine resorts, supporting clear decision-making for lessees, investors, resort businesses and communities.

"ARV prioritised the review of the policy soon after inception, recognising that its finalisation was of critical importance to resort stakeholders,” she said.

“Working in partnership with state government and stakeholders to bring it to fruition has been a great achievement, and a significant step forward for lease administration in the resorts.”

ARV led the review process in partnership with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) and with significant stakeholder input.

Ms Gardner said the experience and insights of alpine sector stakeholders helped to shape and refine the principles within the policy.

Formal stakeholder engagement was undertaken through a dedicated Stakeholder Reference Group (SRG), comprising representatives from Stakeholder Consultative Committees (SCCs) and the industry, finance and real estate sectors.

Targeted consultation was also undertaken with alpine industry stakeholders, including tourism, legal and ski lift industry representatives.

“The Alpine Resorts Leasing Policy 2026 provides a clearer, more consistent and transparent approach to leasing across Victoria’s alpine resorts, giving lessees, investors and resort communities greater certainty for the future,” Ms Gardner said.

“This policy recognises the unique operating environment of the alpine sector and supports responsible investment while protecting the environmental, social and economic values that make our resorts so important to Victoria.”

Ms Gardner said the revised policy supports leasing decisions that balance development opportunities with environmental protection, community expectations and the long-term sustainability of the alpine resorts.

"It embeds the values of consistency, certainty and transparency across the policy and related procedures," she said.

"The updated framework simplifies requirements for different lease terms and lease periods, making expectations easier to understand and apply.

"It also responds to the medium- to long-term impacts of climate change and supports leasing decisions that consider the future resilience of alpine resorts."

Now that it has been endorsed, Ms Gardner the policy will apply to all lease applications.

The full policy is available on the ARV website.

Lease term categories in new policy

With the exception of leases issued under the Retail Leases Act, standard alpine resort leases available to both new and existing tenants will be for a minimum term of 15 years.

Leases with longer terms will be considered where there are demonstrable benefits that align with the object of the Alpine Resorts (Management) Act as per the lease term categories and corresponding criteria in the new policy.

Lease terms and conditions for special operations such as ski fields will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

Under the new policy, the following lease options are available to existing tenants seeking to undertake total redevelopment of a site, or a prospective new tenant seeking to lease a greenfield site or totally redevelop an existing site:

21 Years: satisfy minimum lease requirements, at least $2 million in capital investment;

31 Years: satisfy minimum lease requirements, at least $5 million in capital investment;

49 Years: satisfy minimum lease requirements, at least $20 million in capital investment;

50+ Years: satisfy minimum lease requirements; and proposed use, development, improvements or works, are of an exceptional nature and

will make a major contribution to the resort consistent with the Object of the Alpine Resorts (Management) Act.