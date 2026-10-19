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New equipment boost for Myrtleford SES thanks to Grow Myrtleford+ and MHCOS

<p>VOLUNTEER VALUE: Myrtleford SES Unit controller Brooke Sacco (left) was delighted with the generous donations from Grow Myrtleford+ president Fiona Nicholls (centre) and Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop president Jeanette Barton. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>VOLUNTEER VALUE: Myrtleford SES Unit controller Brooke Sacco (left) was delighted with the generous donations from Grow Myrtleford+ president Fiona Nicholls (centre) and Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop president Jeanette Barton. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

VOLUNTEER VALUE: Myrtleford SES Unit controller Brooke Sacco (left) was delighted with the generous donations from Grow Myrtleford+ president Fiona Nicholls (centre) and Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop president Jeanette Barton. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Recent donations see Myrtleford SES equipment upgrade.
Phoebe Morgan
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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