New equipment boost for Myrtleford SES thanks to Grow Myrtleford+ and MHCOS

The Myrtleford SES Unit is now even further equipped to respond to emergencies thanks to donations from Grow Myrtleford+ and the Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop (MHCOS). The generosity has enabled the unit to purchase a new off-road pod trailer and four portable floodlights, enhancing its ability to support the community during rescues, storm events and other emergency incidents. Myrtleford SES controller, Brooke Sacco, said the new trailer would significantly expand the unit's capabilities. "We are incredibly grateful to both Grow Myrtleford+ and the Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop for their ongoing support and generosity," Ms Sacco said. "The trailer allows us to respond to a broader range of rescues, both locally and in the challenging four-wheel-drive terrain surrounding Myrtleford. "Previously, we were limited in the amount and type of rescue equipment we could transport to incidents, especially those only accessible by four-wheel drive. "Now we have this pod trailer, we can transport specialised casualty-handling equipment to assist paramedics during rescues, as well as essential equipment to help residents affected by storm damage and other emergency situations." The donation from the Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop also funded the purchase of four portable Milwaukee floodlights, which have already proven their worth. "These lights are fantastic and have already been put to the test during both training exercises and operational call-outs, proving to be valuable additions to the unit's equipment," Ms Sacco said. "Donations like these make a real difference to our local SES, allowing us to strengthen our ability to support our community in times of need. "We can't thank either of them enough." Grow Myrtleford+ committee chair Fiona Nicholls said supporting volunteer organisations was at the heart of the group's mission. "Being able to support the SES to obtain new equipment is absolutely in line with what we are trying to achieve with Grow Myrtleford+," Ms Nicholls said. "The SES serves the whole community and is staffed entirely by volunteers. "The Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop's efforts are also fantastic: their volunteers are incredible. "Through Grow Myrtleford+, we aim to raise funds to support the volunteer organisations who do so much for our community. "What these SES volunteers are doing is incredibly important, not only for local residents but also for visitors to our region." Ms Nicholls encouraged community groups to consider applying for support through the organisation's current grants program. "Our grants round is currently open, [with the application deadline] closing on Sunday 25 October," she said. "We are always interested in receiving donations so we can continue to support projects like this and provide funding back to worthwhile community initiatives." Jeanette Barton, president of the Myrtleford Hospital & Community Op Shop, said the project had been in the works for more than a year. "We committed the funds at the beginning of last year, but the trailer itself took quite a long time to arrive," Ms Barton said. "Twelve months was a long wait [for the SES, as] our part was done once we committed the funding. "We're always looking for worthwhile fundraising goals and the SES is such an important asset for our community. "They're greatly needed and supporting them was a really important investment for us. "It has been very well received by everyone involved."