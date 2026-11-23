The Bright & District Chamber of Commerce and Community Bank Bright have joined forces to install two defibrillators, strengthening access to potentially life-saving equipment for locals and visitors across the region.

The new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are located at the Bright Splash Park and in a Parks Victoria ranger vehicle at Mount Buffalo, providing additional emergency response resources in two popular recreational areas.

The defibrillator at the Bright Splash Park is publicly accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring this busy family destination has life-saving equipment readily available should an emergency arise.

At Mount Buffalo, the new mobile defibrillator will travel with Parks Victoria rangers, providing an important emergency response resource across the mountain.

The equipment will be available for emergency use around the clock, supporting rangers in responding to incidents in this popular alpine destination.

This latest installation brings the number of defibrillators provided through the chamber's initiatives at Mount Buffalo to four, with existing units located at the Mount Buffalo Chalet, campground and Cresta Valley.

Chamber president Marcus Warner said the project reflects the chamber's commitment to supporting the broader community, beyond its traditional role in business and tourism.

"Our region welcomes thousands of visitors who come to enjoy our beautiful natural environment, parks and recreational facilities," he said.

"Ensuring life-saving equipment is available in these locations is a practical and meaningful way we can support the safety of both our community and visitors.

"We are particularly pleased to have another defibrillator available on Mount Buffalo, where the distance from emergency medical services can make access to this equipment especially important.

"These are the sorts of projects which demonstrate what can be achieved when local organisations work together.

"We are incredibly grateful to Community Bank Bright for their continued support and commitment to our region."

Community Bank Bright manager Mark Ditcham said when every second counts, having a defibrillator close by gives people the best possible chance of surviving a cardiac arrest.

"Our branch is proud to partner with the BDCC to fund this lifesaving equipment and values the opportunity to invest in local initiatives which deliver safety and wellbeing outcomes for our community," he said.

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere and early access to a defibrillator, together with CPR, can significantly improve a person's chance of survival.

The Bright & District Chamber of Commerce thanks Community Bank Bright and Parks Victoria for their support in helping make the region a safer place to live, work and visit.

DEFIBS WITHIN REACH

Every day, about 20 Victorians suffer a cardiac arrest and only one in 10 survive.

Anyone can save a life in three simple steps:

Call: call Triple Zero 000

Push: give CPR by pushing hard and fast on the middle of the chest

Shock: use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) if available

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are automated devices that are used during a cardiac arrest to shock the patient’s heart back into normal function.

Ambulance Victoria (AV) maintains an AED registry, with AED locations provided by AED owners.

You can search the registry and view AED locations on a map by going online to: https://www.goodsamapp.org/locatorMap#finder