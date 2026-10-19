New cricket nets officially opened

The new cricket nets at Mt Beauty Recreation Reserve were officially opened last Thursday evening. Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas and Mount Beauty United Cricket Club committee member Ross Wilson cut the ribbon in front of a small but enthusiastic crowd and thanked all parties involved in delivering the state-of-the art facilities to Mt Beauty, to cater for current and hopefully growth of the sport locally. The old, dilapidated nets were torn down last year and the new facilities completed earlier this year, funded by around $175,000 from the state government (Sport and Recreation Victoria), administered by council, as well as funding from the club and a Cricket Victoria grant. The new net facilities, with three lanes that are fully enclosed, are much safer than the previous aged nets, and they have been well used by cricket club members in the past month, training ahead of the weekend's opening of the Cricket Albury Wodonga 2026/27 season.