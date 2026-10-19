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New cricket nets officially opened

<p>OFFICIALLY OPENED: Mount Beauty United Cricket Club committee member Ross Wilson and Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas cut the ribbon to officially open the new cricket nets at the Mt Beauty Recreation Reserve last Thursday evening. PHOTOS: Fay Mason </p>\\n
<p>OFFICIALLY OPENED: Mount Beauty United Cricket Club committee member Ross Wilson and Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas cut the ribbon to officially open the new cricket nets at the Mt Beauty Recreation Reserve last Thursday evening. PHOTOS: Fay Mason </p>\\n

OFFICIALLY OPENED: Mount Beauty United Cricket Club committee member Ross Wilson and Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas cut the ribbon to officially open the new cricket nets at the Mt Beauty Recreation Reserve last Thursday evening. PHOTOS: Fay Mason

$175,000 project delivers state-of-the-art facilities in Mt Beauty.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 19, 2026 • 01:00

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