Myrtleford Speedway will rev back to life this Saturday when historic open-wheeler cars tear around the track for a day of dust-kicking action as the Myrtleford Classics Historic Day showcase returns to town.

The vehicles on display range from 1950s to 1990s era engines, open wheel cars including speed cars, with a few modern 600cc micro-sprints as well.

Event organiser and Myrtleford Speedway Club member, Glen Walch, said the Historic Day should be great for the club and the town.

"The drivers are really happy to be able to bring their cars out and do 'hot laps' at speed," he said.

"They're not actually racing them...the cars are too valuable and too rare to go out on the track, but they're still going out to get the green flag and do 10 lap sessions at a race pace."

The day will also feature a static display of vintage vehicles and show cars for the public to admire, including 1950s-era cars with no roll cages, while others have plenty of chrome and polish.

"We've got some very famous cars lined up and there will be some quite high-calibre drivers," Mr Walch said.

"One young driver in particular, Zoe Pearce from Romsey, she races internationally.

"She's one of the fastest drivers in the country and the world.

"Another fella, Nick Parker, has raced in America as well."

The following weekend, Saturday 3 October, the Open Roads Adventure Bike Rally is set to put on a race demonstration with bikes.

"Around eight or 10 riders will race at Myrtleford with us," Mr Walch said.

"One of them, Archie McDonald from Albury, won a World Baggers Championship overseas last weekend.

"There will also be multiple Australian Championship holders and an Isle of Man TT winner: basically the best riders in the country."

Drivers in this Saturday's Myrtleford Classics Historic Day showcase will be on track from 9:30am, with events proceeding through to approximately 4pm.

Spectators have free entry, with the canteen open all day for refreshments.

The Myrtleford Speedway is located on the Myrtleford Showgrounds in Odonnell Avenue.