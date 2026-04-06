Myrtleford-based Alpine Outreach Inc has joined with Garry Nash & Co. Real Estate, through its Community Fund, alongside AgBiz Care (charity arm of AgBiz Assist Ltd) to launch a 2025-2026 Bushfire & Flood Recovery Appeal.

The new appeal aims to provide immediate and ongoing support for communities that have been devastated by natural disasters in North East Victoria.

All funds go directly into impacted local communities, supporting rural families, landholders, small businesses and local suppliers and charities that serve them.

The appeal has launched with an initial base of more than $20,000, contributed through the Garry Nash & Co. Community Fund, with partners committed to growing that figure through business and community support.

“That’s just the starting point,” Garry Nash said.

“We’re encouraging other businesses across the North East to step up and donate to this tax deductible fund, so the money goes back into the very communities that have supported regional businesses for decades.”

A key driver for the initiative is the growing number of people falling through eligibility gaps in disaster relief programs.

Marion Nash said recovery takes years, not months.

“It’s about getting people together, rebuilding confidence, and working out what support is actually needed on the ground,” she said.

The appeal is partnering with Myrtleford’s Alpine Outreach Inc., which operates a mobile outreach van delivering health and wellbeing services across the region.

Alpine Outreach is a social enterprise backed by partners TAFCO Rural Supplies, Alpine Health, Rotary Club of Bright, Community Bank Bright and Myrtleford, Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Dr Peter Dawkins.

Originally established to provide free skin cancer checks for farmers, the van has already helped identify multiple melanomas and save lives.

“We realised skin checks were a great catalyst,” Alpine Outreach secretary Kerry Murphy said.

“We’re not turning up just to talk about what people lost, we’re offering something of real value, and that opens conversations about wellbeing, recovery and priorities.”

The van will travel to fire affected areas, providing health checks, mental health and financial counselling, skin cancer screening, and a mobile base for a range of emergency situations.

The appeal also draws on the proven track record of its partner organisations, including AgBiz Care’s 30 plus years of recovery work across North East Victoria, where hundreds of thousands of dollars have previously been distributed through local vouchers, reseeding grants and essential household support.

Through the appeal, AgBiz Care will deliver tailored recovery assistance, including grocery and fuel cards, rural supply store vouchers that keep money circulating locally, IT and connectivity support, support for essential farm and household needs, wellbeing and recovery support, and discreet, one on one recovery guidance.

“We don’t tell people what they need,” AgBiz Care CEO, Nerida Kerr said.

“We sit at kitchen tables, listen, and respond to what people actually need, whether that’s groceries, fencing materials, a new fridge or clothes.”

Community members and businesses are encouraged to donate whatever they can to help rebuild and strengthen regional and rural communities across North East Victoria.

“We know people want confidence their donation is making a real difference locally,” Ms Kerr said.

“This is about community trust, local knowledge and staying alongside people for the long haul.”

Donations made to either AgBiz Care or the Garry Nash & Co. Community Fund are 100 per cent tax deductible.

For more information, contact the Garry Nash & Co. Community Fund at info@intoourhands.com.au or phone 0466 252 866.