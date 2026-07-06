Harrietville Primary School recently hosted a combined NAIDOC Celebration Day, lead by Dhudhuroa and Waywurru Traditional Owners and members of Nguyanga Dhalanyba Dhudhuroa, the Dhudhuroa Language Circle.

Students from Harrietville Bush Kinder, Harrietville Primary School and Bright P-12 College Year 11 Aboriginal Languages of Victoria class enjoyed the celebration, which was also attended by members of Thamarrurr Youth Corporation.

The afternoon began with significant cultural practices including Welcome to Country spoken in language by Dhudhuroa woman Thaedra Frangos, rhythm and sound experience and a Smoking Ceremony led by proud Dhudhuroa and Waywurru man David Nelson.

For many students this was their first opportunity to participate meaningfully in these authentic and special cultural experiences.

David explained the significance of the Smoking Ceremony in cleansing and connecting with Country.

Students were invited to engage their senses and use their hands to bring the smoke over them enabling deep connection and reflection on responsibility, impact and purpose in caring for Country, community and each other.

Each school group shared their Acknowledgement of Country, all of which included Dhudhuroa language.

Following the more formal beginning, students moved around and undertook small group activities, which included a weaving and yarning session with proud Waywurru woman Megan Carter.

Students across the various classes thoroughly enjoyed the experience of learning about this cultural practice together in a peaceful and engaging setting.

There was also a Marngrook game, played outside with a djawa; a possum-skin ball, which was great fun for all who played and those who spectated!

For students to ‘re-fuel’, there was a roasting of apples on the campfire and a tasting of the homemade, local Lillypilly cordial.

This was a fantastic afternoon for all who attended, spending time connecting with people and Country, learning about the ongoing cultural heritage of the region from Custodians and celebrating language and culture.