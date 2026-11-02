Jake Miles and Tom Scott have earned a bit of a rest after accomplishing something leg-shakingly challenging all in the name of mateship and charity.

Over the weekend, the pair ran 100km around Myrtleford over a gruelling 24 hours nonstop, raising funds and awareness for men’s mental health foundation Grab Life by the Balls.

Scott said the pair had been trying to push themselves to do something beyond their limits every year, and the charity aspect had come along later.

“In 2024, Jake and I decided to run a marathon without training around the cricket oval as part of a bet, 92.5 laps in five hours,” he said.

“While running we would post stories online and people commented asking if it was for charity - we knew then, when we did another challenge in the future we'd do it for a cause.

“We follow the ideology of ‘misogi’ which means we have to push ourselves above our limits every year to do a task.

“Grab Life by the Balls is a men's mental health foundation, which aims to improve men and boys mental health through mateship - this message aligned with Jake and I as we understand the importance of mental health and mateship, I've personally battled mental health issues in the past, and this was an opportunity to help those who need.”

Training started in earnest in March, focussing on short runs initially before gradually expanding the regimen to include diet and other forms of strength training.

The 4.2km course was laid out, from Michelini Wines down to Rotary Park, before hopping over the bridge and heading along the running tracks to McNamara Reserve, down to Foodworks, then back along the main road to the starting block.

The plan was easy: a 4.2km lap, on the hour, over 24 hours.

The ordeal started at 5pm on Saturday night, and finished at 5pm Sunday, after 24 hours and 100km of physical exertion.

“Finishing the event was emotional,” Scott said.

“We both had moments of suffering physically where we thought it'd be impossible to get through the next lap but with motivation from each other or those who completed laps with us during the day on Sunday, we were able to get through.

“Running alone in the dark was hard - the cold, strange noises and poorly lit track from our torches made for an eerie experience.

“This was probably the hardest thing either Jake and I had ever done - to be able to now say we have run 100kms is an accomplishment we'll never forget.”

Scott said they’d have to do something pretty big to outdo this, but they were happy to support a worthy charity.

“This is probably the beginning for us, as we will continue to push ourselves in the coming years for charity,” he said.

“People can support us by donating to our link which can found on our social media pages or looking up Grab Life By The Balls,” he said.

“We have the aim of raising $10,000 and would appreciate any support.

“We hope this challenge can help those in the community to speak more about mental health and always know, you are never alone.”

To donate to Grab Life by the Balls, visit donorbox.org/grab-life-by-the-balls/fundraiser/jake-tom-vs-100km-in-24-hours.