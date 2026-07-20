The 1st Myrtleford Scout Group is inviting community members to join in their community campfire event for World Scout Scarf Day on Saturday 1 August.

This free community event will be held at the Myrtleford Scout Centre on Buffalo River Road from 5pm to 7pm, with a camp fire, barbecue and Scout activities to be enjoyed.

Active and former Scouts are encouraged to wear their scarfs as a visible commemoration of Scouting.

Lord Robert Baden-Powell held the first Scout camp on Brownsea Island in 1907 and Scouting in Myrtleford began in 1908.

"We plan to run a community campfire to highlight Scouts in Myrtleford and what we have to offer," 1st Myrtleford Scout Group leader, Bernadette Hays said.

"The evening will be cancelled in the event of rain, but we hope for a great night out with everyone at our community campfire."

For more information about the Scouts, visit: https://scouts.com.au/about/what-is-scouting/history/