Myrtleford P-12 College students collaborate with Crackpots to decorate campus coffee nexus

PROCEEDS POURED OUT: Myrtleford P-12 College VM students (from left) Sapphire Collett, Patrick Vesty, Tash Crowe, Joy Hunter, Dustyn Everard, Archie Naylor, Indi Lindbolm and Sienna Schell, along with teacher Jane Thorn, presented Alpine Health's Denise Burke with a $1000 donation from this year's fundraising, at the last Community Open Morning for 2026. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan