Myrtleford P-12 College students collaborate with Crackpots to decorate campus coffee nexus

Students from Myrtleford P-12 College's Year 11 VCE Vocational Major (VM) program proudly unveiled a vibrant mosaic mural at the student-run Daily Grind Café last Thursday 29 October, to mark the culmination of months of creativity and teamwork. Created in partnership with Myrtleford's anonymous mosaic artists, the Crackpots, the mural now stands as a permanent feature of the café and a lasting reminder of what can be achieved when students connect with local artists and the broader community. The mural reveal marked the final Community Day for the year at The Daily Grind Café, with approximately a dozen community members in attendance along with fellow students, teachers and family members. The project was made possible through the support of Bendigo Bank and involved students working alongside the Crackpots over several weeks, taking the artwork from initial concepts and designs through to construction and completion. Vocational Major teacher and café coordinator Jane Thorn said the event also provided an opportunity to celebrate the students' achievements and acknowledge those who had supported the project. "The aim of today was the mural reveal and also to present Alpine Health a $1000 cheque from our recent fundraising efforts," Ms Thorn said. "We want to acknowledge Bendigo Bank for their sponsorship, (principal) Zlatko Pear for allowing the students to undertake this project and the Crackpots for their support in developing it. "Our students are an amazing group of young people: they have so much to be proud of and I'm very proud of them as well." For the Crackpots, the project ran quite smoothly overall, with the pair occasionally checking in to the café for some cups of chai. The artists said mosaic work proved challenging at times, particularly within the project's timeframe, but students showed resilience and persistence throughout. The mural design was developed through a collaborative process, as all students created designs before voting on a preferred concept for the final mural. A mosaic clock to hang inside the kitchens was also created, with a disposable coffee cup incorporated into the timepiece's artwork to reflect the café itself. "We compromised and it was a win-win situation," Crackpots One said. "Among the clock's unique features are the words 'The Daily Grind', which glow in the dark. "I thought that would be something fun once they've all switched off the machines and turned the lights off [at the end of the school day]." The Crackpots praised the students' commitment and determination throughout the project. "We'd just like to thank the kids who kept coming back and persisting," they said. "Persistence pays off. "Jane had the insight to give the students an opportunity to do something different and work together as a team towards one outcome. "When you see all the individual pieces come together at the end and everybody knows they contributed their little bit, it's really special." Ms Thorn said the success of the project highlighted the value of community-based learning opportunities and looked forward to continuing the program with next year's Vocational Major students. The finished mural now stands as a colourful centrepiece of The Daily Grind Café and a testament to the creativity, perseverance and teamwork of everyone involved.