Myrtleford bowlers hit the greens

In the opening round of the Ovens and Murray Bowls midweek pennant season for 2026/2027 Myrtleford A1 failed to capitalise on the home ground advantage and were beaten by YMGCR 49 to 61 shots. Best on the day was Marino Candusio with Adrian Villella, Les Brown and Jim Murtagh winning their rink 19 shots to 13. On the other rinks, Mikey Clayton’s team lost 17-23 while those with Mick Dwyer went down 13 shots to 25. Meanwhile, it was almost a repeat of the previous season’s B1 grand final, which went to an extra end playoff against Swanpool. Playing at home, Myrtleford, although winning all three rinks, won with a narrow margin of four shots, with the final score 59-55. Lance Symons’ team was best on the day winning 18-16, Symons was with Liz Saunders, Pippa Laspina and Phyllis Swindley. Peter Gangur’s group hung to win 22-21 while Col Smith’s group got up 19-18. In round two of the Ovens and Murray weekend pennant competition, Myrtleford A1 opened their season account by beating Lavington Panthers. Playing at home, they won 83-71. Peta Mattys with Denis Piazza, Rod Mitchell and Palita Gangur had a good day winning 28-11. Mikey Clayton’s crew did well winning 28 to 13 while John Pryor’s and Graham Burrington’s teams struggled, losing 15-22 and 12-25 respectively. Myrtleford’s weekend B1 team travelled to St James where they managed to hang on and took out a gritty 58-56 shot win. Peter Gangur, Liz Saunders, Helen Murtagh and Adrian Novak were Myrtleford’s best team, winning 19-14. Mark Simpson’s team battled it out for a draw, 19 shots all, while Lindsay Hamilton’s team kept the losses to minimum going down 20-23. The Weekend B2 team couldn’t adapt to the speed and the draw quickly enough on an unfamiliar green. At Club Mulwala, they had a disappointing day losing 48-82. Kylie Britt and her team of Gerry Green, Sam Kupferle and Geoff Blakeley tried hard but could only manage 15-22. Martin Kupferle’s foursome lost 17-28 and Col Byrne’s team went down 16-32.