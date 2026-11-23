Myrtleford SES volunteers were kept busy over the weekend as storms brought heavy rain and strong winds across the region, resulting in multiple call-outs for fallen trees and property damage. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Myrtleford and surrounding areas received 41.6mm of rainfall between Friday and Monday, with most of the rain falling on Friday and Sunday evenings. Nine Myrtleford SES volunteers were involved in responding to incidents across a broad area, including Whorouly, Stanley, Buffalo River and Wandiligong. Unit deputy controller Glenn Bachelor said the weekend was quite a busy one. “We had a total of seven callouts for various trees down around the area, mostly on Sunday and a couple on Monday morning,” he said. Mr Bachelor said the final callouts were a result of residents discovering storm damage after daylight, or finding trees which had fallen overnight. The most significant incident occurred at Buffalo River, where around eight trees fell across a private driveway, blocking access to a property. Mr Bachelor also thanked Alpine Shire Council crews for assisting with a tree collapse at Duke Street on Monday morning this week. In addition to responding locally, Myrtleford SES volunteers travelled to Bright to support crews dealing with the aftermath of more severe storm damage. With further rain forecast later in the week, Mr Bachelor urged residents to take simple precautions to reduce the risk of storm damage. “One of the key things residents can do is make sure roofs and gutters are clear so drainage can work properly,” he said. “People should also secure any loose items around their properties, as strong wind gusts can quickly turn them into hazards.” He said unsettled weather conditions are typical of spring and residents should remain prepared for further storm activity in the coming days.