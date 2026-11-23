The Myrtleford RSL is set to welcome the community to its second 'Musical Moments' morning, this Friday 27 November.

The monthly meet-up aims to provide local residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy live music, social connection and morning tea refreshments, free of charge.

Event organiser, Joe Caruana, said the inaugural event in October was a great success.

"Musical Moments is an opportunity for people to have something fun and social to do," he said.

"We know the benefits of listening to music and catching up with people.

"Attendees can have a cup of coffee, listen to some live music and enjoy a morning out."

The community is invited to attend the free event and enjoy a relaxed morning of music, conversation and companionship at the Myrtleford RSL in Smith Street, from 10:30am on the last Friday of each month.