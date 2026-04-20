Members of the Bright SES Unit and Mount Beauty CFA undertook road crash rescue training last week to hone their potentially life-saving skills.

Bright SES controller Graham Gales said the unit undergoes a road crash rescue assessment every three years to test their practices and resources.

"The review is done in two parts...with the first being a practical scenario involving the extrication of a casualty from a simulated car crash, which is what we did last Friday," Mr Gales explained.

He said a team of six members were presented with a car in which a passenger was trapped in the back seat after a collision.

"The team had to make the scene safe, manage the casualty in the car, and perform a safe extrication after partially removing the roof," Mr Gales said.

“The assessors commented on the teamwork shown by the crew and their ability to work safely through the scenario, identifying hazards and working to mitigate them.

“The team should be proud of what they achieved on the night, showing the value of all the extra training they put in.”

On Saturday and Sunday, six volunteer members of Mt Beauty CFA brigade completed training to become accredited in road rescue operations.

Brigade captain and CFA officer-in-charge, Rob Boland, said the team have been training for some time to develop their skills, learning the systematic approach to a rescue and beginning to master the range of tools and techniques necessary in carrying out a road rescue.

“This is a significant step forward for the brigade, as we have now nearly doubled the number of trained road rescue operators we have," he said.

"The commitment by the participants to achieve this has been outstanding as it required many hours of extra training for each of them.

"Their efforts reflect the commitment of all the brigade members to continually develop their skills to serve our community.”