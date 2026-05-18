Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines has welcomed "meaningful tax reforms" in last week's 2026-27 Federal Budget that is expected to make 75,000 homes available for homeowners.

A shift in capital gains tax to purchases of only newly built investment properties and 30 per cent minimum tax rate will be imposed on profits from assets and family trusts.

These have historically been tax incentives used by property investors to maximise profits.

“These capital gains tax and negative gearing reforms are substantive changes that will help younger Australian enter the housing market, and I congratulate the government on taking a bold decision,” Dr Haines said.

She said the budget delivers on some of her key priorities, but still falls short on delivering for the basic needs and long-term prosperity of regional Australia.

A centrepiece of housing investment in the 2026 Federal Budget includes a $2 billion Local Infrastructure Fund to build enabling infrastructure, with a guarantee that 25 per cent of funding will go to regional Australia - an initiative led by Dr Haines and announced by the government.

“Land isn’t the handbrake on housing supply in the regions - it’s the critical enabling infrastructure – the pipes, power and roads that unlock more supply,” she said.

“I’m very pleased to see this commitment in the budget, with treasury forecasting this funding will literally pave the way for tens of thousands of new homes to be built around Australia - this a major win.”

Dr Haines welcomed further funding allocated to the Growing Regions infrastructure program, however, she said the federal government’s fifth budget once again fails to deliver for regional Australia’s long-term future.

She said the government had failed to substantially invest in telecommunications and targeted regional health.