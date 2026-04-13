Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy is accusing the Victorian government of refusing to come clean on the future of strata reform in Victoria, saying the long-awaited expert panel review of the Owners Corporations Act report is still being withheld months after it was delivered.

Mr McCurdy, who is the Shadow Minister for Consumer Affairs, said more than 1.25 million Victorians live in strata and apartment communities, and the government is sitting on a review that could directly affect them.

“This report was delivered in December 2025...there is no good reason for it to still be hidden in April," he said.

“The Liberals and Nationals lodged a Freedom of Information request for the expert panel report, along with all submissions where consent was given for them to be made public.

“The fact we had to resort to FOI to access a report of this importance says everything about this government’s secrecy.”

Mr McCurdy said the delay comes as owners corporations, residents, committee members and strata managers continue to face growing challenges around costs, disputes, defects, insurance pressures, governance, and compliance, all while waiting to see whether the law will be changed.

“We have spoken directly with owners groups, residents, committee members and strata managers, and their message is clear – the current system is not working,” he said.

“Too many practical decisions still require a 75 per cent special resolution, and in many buildings that threshold is simply too hard to achieve, no matter how sensible the proposal may be.

“This is leaving committees unable to make timely decisions about maintenance, compliance, safety and upgrades, often increasing costs and frustration for residents.

“The Liberals and Nationals will examine which matters currently requiring a special resolution should instead be determined by ordinary resolution, through practical consultation with committees and strata managers who deal with these issues every day.

“Victorians deserve transparency, not secrecy.

"The government needs to immediately release the expert panel report and allow proper public scrutiny and consultation to occur.”