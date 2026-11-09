Banjos, fiddles and close harmonies will fill Bright from 13 to 15 November, when the Mountaingrass Festival returns for another weekend of bluegrass and old-time music.

Organisers are hopeful of attracting more than 500 patrons to their third successive iteration of the event in Bright, which has seen incremental growth after previous stagings in Beechworth and Harrietville.

Run by the Australasian Bluegrass and Old Time Music Association (ABOTMA) and staffed by volunteers, the festival will be spread across the Bright Community Centre, Senior Citizens Centre and the Old Courthouse Theatre – all an easy walk from each other.

Festival committee member Suzanne Diprose said the 2026 Mountaingrass program features headline acts from around the world, and top talent from around Australia who will perform from Friday night through to the final concerts on Sunday night.

"Overseas performers include John Reischman and the Jaybirds from Canada, Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small from the US, Rain of Animals from Scotland, and You, Me, Everybody from New Zealand," she said.

"Plus we have High Street Drifters, Cartwheels, Bluegrass Parkway and others from Australia.

"Also on offer are jam sessions for all different levels of musicians (open to anyone!), workshops on a range of musical skills, specialist curated concerts, walk up stages, and feature performance on the big stage in the Bright Community Centre.

Ms Diprose believes part of the festival' appeal is the ability to join in, not just watch.

"Visitors are welcome to bring an instrument, find a jam and learn from the musicians sitting beside them," she said.

"You will need tickets for shows, workshops and concerts.

"For the town, it means a weekend of full cafes, pubs and accommodation in the lead-up to summer."

Tickets are available through Humanitix with weekend passes and day tickets on offer.

Children under 18 are free, as are carers holding a Companion Card.

If you are feeling lucky you can enter into the raffle as well!

Anyone interested in volunteering can get in touch with the committee and get their free weekend pass.

For more information, including the full program, go to https://www.mountaingrass.com.au/