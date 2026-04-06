Significant lift and snowmaking upgrades are near completion at Mt Hotham ahead of the winter snow season commencing on 6 June.

The latest phase of snowmaking pipe upgrades, this round focused on Sun Run, is nearing its final stages, and will enhance snowmaking reliability and efficiency.

The mountain's skilled maintenance team is also in the final days of commissioning upgrades to the Village Chair’s electrical drive and control systems.

This project represents a substantial investment in lift performance and long term operational resilience.

Hotham was also proud to have hosted the TechnoAlpin Training “Academy on Tour” for 2026, which saw snowmakers from resorts across Australia come to Hotham to learn about operation and servicing of snow guns, lances and snowmaking systems, pump station management, troubleshooting, preventative maintenance techniques, and more. This is important training to increase technical skills and improve snowmaking efficiency and safety within the Australian ski industry.