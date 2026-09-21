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Mount Buffalo Chalet revitalisation reaches new milestone

<p>GRAND OLD DAME\\'S NEXT LIFE: The largest weather-board building in the Southern Hemisphere is set to be restored and revitalised over the next nine months and be a boost to the local economy once more. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n
<p>GRAND OLD DAME\\'S NEXT LIFE: The largest weather-board building in the Southern Hemisphere is set to be restored and revitalised over the next nine months and be a boost to the local economy once more. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n

GRAND OLD DAME'S NEXT LIFE: The largest weather-board building in the Southern Hemisphere is set to be restored and revitalised over the next nine months and be a boost to the local economy once more. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.

$2m investment to renovate south wing, provide 200 bed student accommodation.
Phoebe Morgan
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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