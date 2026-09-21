Mount Beauty Men's Shed members are continuing to work on community projects, with a number of exciting recent equipment upgrades.

The shed recently commissioned a plasma-cutting machine and received a new sheet-metal bending machine, with the new equipment set to expand members' project capabilities into the future.

One shed member also donated an air compressor to replace the former unit to enable pneumatic tools to operate at their optimum level.

Mount Beauty Men's Shed president, Henry Ziemnicki, said club members were continuing to work on a number of different projects.

"A lot of things come and go inside the shed,” he said.

"We do a lot of on spec items for people in the town.

"We've got a resident woodworking guru currently putting together a large dining table for a client.

"We had a gramophone which we had recently restored, but we also restored a portable or mini-gramophone, which was owned by somebody in the valley.

"What we try and do at the shed overall are projects which give back to our community."

Mr Ziemnicki said a common fundraiser for the group is to prepare wood kindling bundles.

“We have done a lot of kindling work in the town,” he said.

“We've got our own machines and we make up kindling bundles for people to buy from us.

"We've also done barbecues for the Resilience Picnic in the past and allow groups to use our barbecue for their own work.

"Often we help the Lions if they need an additional barbecue...they're able to borrow it from us.

"One gentleman in our shed is now training to be a luthier: someone who makes guitars.

"He's now made one for himself and he's training another fellow shed member to actually help him make another guitar as well."

Mr Ziemnicki said the shed is also home to a CNC (computer numerical control) machine, which helps to make precise cuts and designs for different projects.

“We've just used the CNC machine to finish another sign on spec," he said.

"Recently one of our shed members went for a walk and noticed one of the signs on a local Parks Victoria track had fallen into disrepair.

"We were able to replace it straight away and now it's repaired ahead of the warm weather, so people who want to walk on the local tracks will actually have a sign which will point them in the right direction, so to speak.”

Mt Beauty Men's Shed is located near the Mt Beauty Pondage in Tennis Court Avenue and for more details phone 0418 621 287.