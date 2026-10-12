Mount Beauty cricketers to open their season

Mount Beauty United Cricket Club will kick-off its 2026/27 season this Saturday. The A grade combination will take on Dederang at Dederang Recreation Reserve from 1pm in the Cricket Albury Wodonga District competition. The club will also field B and C grade teams, and is likely to have two Under 12 teams this season. Club committee member Ross Wilson said senior and junior preparations have been buoyed by access to the brand new nets at the Mt Beauty Recreation Reserve. “There completion coincided with out last game of the season in 2025/26, so this is the first time we’ve been able to use them,” he said. The new net facilities, with three lanes that are fully enclosed, are much safer than the previous aged nets that were in a state of disrepair. The old nets were torn down last last year and the new facilities completed earlier this year, funded by around $175,000 from the state government administered by council, as well as funding from the club and a Cricket Victoria grant. Mount Beauty United Cricket Club in conjunction with Sport and Recreation Victoria, Alpine Shire Council and Cricket Albury Wodonga will host an official opening of the new nets tomorrow at 5pm.