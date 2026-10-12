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Mount Beauty cricketers to open their season

<p>NEW ERA: Mt Beauty\\'s new cricket nets will be officially opened tomorrow. PHOTO: MBUCC</p>\\n
<p>NEW ERA: Mt Beauty\\'s new cricket nets will be officially opened tomorrow. PHOTO: MBUCC</p>\\n

NEW ERA: Mt Beauty's new cricket nets will be officially opened tomorrow. PHOTO: MBUCC

Celebrations ahead of start of 2026/27 Cricket Albury Wodonga season.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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