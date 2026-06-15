The Mount Beauty and District Community Band will be marching to the beat of a different drum at its mid-year concert on Saturday, 27 June starting at 2.30pm at the Mount Beauty Community Centre.

Once again the program showcases band members diverse talents.

Robyn Wood will amaze with her speed and skill on the xylophone in ‘Black and White Rag’, while Jodee Betheras will delight on the saxophone in the ever popular ‘In a Sentimental Mood’.

In addition to these special performances, musical director Glenn Ramage and more than 30 musicians will perform familiar marches including Parade of the Soldiers, The Dam Busters, Sousa-Confuser, and Colonel Bogey.

If you like moving melodies, bold brass and punchy percussion, this is the concert for you.

Entry is free.