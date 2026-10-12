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Monthly Medal winner crowned at Bright

<p>BIG ROUND: Lucy Legget shot a remarkable 31 points in her nine-hole stableford round at Bright on Friday, a stunning average of about 3.5 points a hole.</p>\\n
<p>BIG ROUND: Lucy Legget shot a remarkable 31 points in her nine-hole stableford round at Bright on Friday, a stunning average of about 3.5 points a hole.</p>\\n

BIG ROUND: Lucy Legget shot a remarkable 31 points in her nine-hole stableford round at Bright on Friday, a stunning average of about 3.5 points a hole.

An action-packed day of golf took place on Saturday at the Bright Country Golf Club.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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