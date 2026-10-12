Monthly Medal winner crowned at Bright

MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB Saturday 10th October Myrtleford Bakehouse Stableford & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74 A Grade Winner Jason Silis (14) 40 pts. A Grade Runner Up Steve Graham (5) 37 pts. B Grade Winner: Jim Martin (17) 36 pts. B Grade Runner Up Tee Dawson (32) 35 pts c/b. Super 6 Winner: David Matthews (12) 14 pts. Super 6 Runner Up: Steve Graham (5) 13 pts c/b. Ball Winners: D Rossato 36, D Clark 35, A Loftus 34, G Wallace 34, D Matthews 34, R Whheler 33, S Hemsley 32, J Glibert 32. Foodworks NTPs: 1st: Tee Dawson, 4th 2nd Shot: Craig Piazza, 8th: Steve Graham, 14th: Tee Dawson, 16th: Wayne Mildren. Raffle Winner: Pieter Veldman. Ian O'May Shield Top eight and Matchplay Round J Silis Vs D Matthews, B Pizza Vs I Wales, G Wallace Vs J Martin, D Rossato Vs D Clark These matches must be completed on or before Sunday 18 October. Thursday 8 October Myrtleford Bakehouse - Stableford - AWCR 74 Winner: Lyn Dwyer (36) 36pts. Runner Up: Andrew Loftus (17) 34pts Ball winners: Barb Welch (21) 33pts, Wendy Caldwell (21) 32pts, Foodworks NTP: 1st Vanessa Ivone, 8th: Wendy Caldwell, 14th Wendy Caldwell, Wednesday 7 October Myrtleford Bake House Ladies Vs Men's Stableford AMCR 71 AWCR 74 A Grade Winner: Peter Ellison (15) 41 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Stephen Piddington (12) 36 pts. B Grade Winner: Jon Harrington (19) 35 pts. B Grade Runner Up: Tony Chapman (20) 32 pts. Ladies Winner: Wendy Caldwell (22) 37 pts. Ladies Runner Up: Faye Mclees (32) 31 pts. Ball Winners: D Clark 35, J Silis 34, B Caldwell 33, I Wales 33, J Piddington 33, L Orton 33. Foodworks Nearest The Pins: 1st: David Clark, 4th 2nd Shot: Ian Wales, 14th Shot: Wendy Caldwell & Tony Chapman, 16th: Ian Wales. Ladies Vs Men's Challenge: Ladies: 29.55 pts Men's 30.30 pts. Tuesday 6 October Drummond Golf Monthly Medal - Myrtleford Bakehouse Stroke AMCR 74 A Grade Winner: Marg Curtis (19) 95/76. A Grade Runner Up: Wendy Caldwell (22) 101/79. B Grade Winner and Medal Winner: Suzette Kelly (38) 113/75. B Grade Runner Up Heather Street (36) 115/79. 9 Hole Winner Pat McPherson (22) 15pts. 9 Hole R/Up Robyn Ternes (10) 12pts. Ball Winners: Kerry Newton (20) 100/80, Kerry Chapman (36) 116/80, Liz Orton (14) 94/80. Foodworks Nearest The Pins: 1st: Wendy Caldwell, 14th Shot: Carolyn Prowse, Putting Competition: Sandra Piazza 29putts. BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB Whilst the Golf Guru is off holidaying the rest of our membership deal with the weather and the challenges of playing golf and what a delight this week has been on the course. Monday 5 October – a field of 23 took to the course on Monday in the vets competition. We welcomed Annie Roberts for her first competition game after gaining her handicap. Let’s see that handicap come tumbling down Annie, great to have you on the course with us. Some commendable scores with the winning score being Joel Matthews (18) with 39 pts just beating Jason Filippi (10) 36 pts followed by Mark Stephenson (7) with 34 pts. Ball winners were Frances Bentley (34) 33 pts C/B, Robert Taylor (13) 33pts, Graham Barrow (19) 31 pts C/B, Nick Moschis (19) 31 pts. NTP’s – 3rd Graham Barrow, 6th Graham Barrow, 16th Kevin Mock. Wedneday 7 October – Ladies Stroke and first round of the Community Bank Bright Ladies Club Championships. A field of 17 players in perfect conditions. Overall winner for the day, freshly back for a month in Canada, was Carol Bailey (21) nett 66, followed by Heather Thompson (21) nett 70. Ball winners were Frances Bentley (34) nett 72, Penny White (34) nett 73, Tina Cook (12) nett 75 and Robyn Poyner (25) nett 78. NTP’s – 3rd Suzette Heydon, 6th Carol Bailey, 11th Tina Cook, 16th Carol Burgess Thursday 8 October – a field of 39 played in the Thursday Men’s Stableford event. Of the 39 entries only two players played to their handicap or better. Winning the day was Andrew Palm (22) with 39 pts, Doug Badrock (7) 34 pts, Matt Ellis (12) 35 pts, William Kelty (22) 34 pts C/B. Ball winners were Peter Dredge (22) 34 pts, Cameron Wickes (0) 33 pts C/B, Macka McIntyre (22) 33pts C/B, Andrew Robertson (9) 33pts C/B NTPs – 3rd Andrew Robertson, 6th Dylan Pool, 11th Zoro Zwiersen, 16th Cameron Wickes. The NAGA for Thursday went to a player who obviously did not play enough golf on his latest overseas trip – Paul Duff (18) with a lowly 22pts. Well done Paul – another trophy for the mancave. Saturday 10 October - what an action-packed day of golf with the All Gender Stroke Round, the October Men’s Monthly Medal and the 1st round of the Community Bank Bright Men’s Club Championships 2026. The winner of the All-Gender stroke event and the winner of the Men’s Monthly medal for October was Phil Bardsley-Smith (10) with nett 69. Congratulations Phil. Other place getters were Nicole Neal (45) 70 nett , Michael O’Shea (18) 71 nett C/B, Bradley Wilson (1) 71 nett C/B, Theo Heuperman (17) 71 nett. The ball run down – Lauren Velicki (21) 72 nett C/B, Troy Stevens (16) 72 nett C/B, Craig Williamson (8) 72 nett C/B, Angus Murrells (6) 72 nett, Tina Cook (12) 72 nett C/B, Phil Jessen (8) 72 nett C/B and Carol Bailey (20) 72 nett C/B. NTP’s - 3rd Phil Jessen, 6th Zoro Zwiersen, 11th Tina Cook, 16th Troy Stevens. The 1st round of the Community Bank Bright Men’s Club Championships 2026 was a lively round of golf. Gross results in grades were: A Grade – Angus Murrells (6) 78, Phil Bardsley-Smith (10) 79, Riley Bacon (1) 80, Craig Williamson (8) 80, Phil Jessen (8) 80, Cameron Wickes (1) 82, Heath Thompson (8) 82, Mark Stephenson (8) 85, Doug Badrock (8) 86, Chris Oswin (6) 88. B Grade – Troy Stevens (16) 88, Tony Chalwell (16) 88, Theo Heuperman (17) 88, Gavin Hunt (14) 89, Michael O’Shea (18) 89, Robert Taylor (15) 91, Guy Packham (19) 93, Peter McGrath (14) 93, Zoro Zwiersen (18) 94, Gareth Williams (19) 94. C Grade - Cameron Wood (25) 98, Terry Bolden (22) 99, Arnulfo Olivo (26) 100, Ross Heydon (25) 101, Darcy Martin (26) 101, Luke Savage (23) 102, Nick Aloizos (26) 106, William Kelty (24) 106, Ben Shuey (25) 106, Ken Bailey (24) 107. The final round of both the Men’s and Ladie’s Club Championships will be played next Saturday October 17th. Sunday 11 October a field of nine contested the Sunday All Gender Stableford competition. The winners on the day were Elroy Dunbar (22) with 37 pts followed by Nick Dunbar (10) with 33 pts, Barney Neville (20) 32 pts and Greg Lee-Conway (16) 30pts. MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB The Monday League on 5 October was won by Tony Campen with 36 points from Fred Gerardson with 35 points. The Ladies played the front 9 on Wednesday 7 October which was won by Gayle Jennings with 20 points from Liz Harvey with 17 points. NTP on the 7th, 2nd shot, was Helen Whittaker. The men played the front 9 on Wednesday 7 October which was won by Peter Dilley with 20 points from Victor Selway and Allan Retallick with 19 points apiece. A ball was handed out to Peter Hertzog with 18 points on a countback from Mark Jacobson, Ben Ritson & Chris Hall. NTP on the 7th was Andrew Greenfield. The 9th was Roger Church. The ladies played a par comp on Saturday 10 October which was won by Liz Harvey with +2 from a visitor from the Colac Golf Club, Bernadette Smith, with -2. NTP on the 18th, 2nd shot, was Bernadette Smith. The men played Par on Saturday 10 October which was won by Fred Gerardson with +2 from David Drew +1. Balls were handed out to Matt Richardson (0), Ross Wilson (-1), Anna Lockett, Luke Porritt, from Thurgoona Golf Club and Trevor English (all -2). NTP on the 7th was Allan Retallick, 9th was Ross Rynehart, 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Rick Biesboer. The money on the 18th was given to Stuart Jelbart. James Eggleston got closer on the 18th but was not in the Money Hole Comp.