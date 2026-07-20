Whorouly’s A grade side can seal a minor premiership with a win against one of their biggest challengers this week.

The Lions will head to Bonnie Doon looking to capitalise on a rare slip up from the Bombers who went down 52-45 to Greta last weekend.

Whorouly jumped three and a half games clear of Bonnie Doon in second with their win over Goorambat, and another victory against the Bombers on Saturday will seal first place and a week off in finals.

At the bat cave, it wasn’t all easy-going for the all-conquering visitors as they found themselves three goals up at the main break.

Goorambat were coming off five straight wins and weren’t scared of getting in the faces of the undefeated Whorouly.

After half time the Lions were able to find a way to steady, scoring 13 goals to eight in the third quarter before holding the Bats to just five goals in the last, securing the 41-29 win.

Anchoring the stout second half defence was Laura Keighran, who played her 50th game for the club while at the other end Abbey Forrest added to her impressive season tally with another 28 goals.

On the field, an eight-goal opening quarter set the tone for another comprehensive win for the senior side.

Harvey Dodgshun, Josh Newton, Jessie Smith and Ollie Dixon were all class in the Lions' engine room while Max Scott patrolled the skies across half-back.

With coach Mick Newton on the sidelines, the Lions turned to Dan Boyle to lead the way in the front half kicking seven, while Andy Newton (four) and Jessie Smith (four) were lively in front of goal.

Whorouly will face a desperate Bombers side in Bonnie Doon this weekend, who will be eager to keep their finals hopes alive after losing a key game against Greta.

The Lions remain on top of the ladder on percentage from Bright as they look to retain the coveted bye in the first week of finals.