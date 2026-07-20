A spirited last quarter surge wasn’t enough for Myrtleford’s senior side after a 17-man comeback fell short by five points in Yarrawonga last weekend.

The Saints were on their knees after going down 26 points in the early stages of the last quarter and following Lachie Miotto’s yellow card for a clash with Bailey Frauenfelder, all hope looked lost.

But the 17-man Myrtleford rose to the challenge kicking two goals in the 15 minutes undermanned to find themselves back in the game.

The Saints peppered the goals for the last 10 minutes of the game dominating play, but they were unable to land the decisive blow.

Jaxon East stormed into goal with seconds left in an attempt to draw the game, but missed, leaving Myrtleford five points short, 9.12 (66) to 11.5 (71).

Coach Craig Millar said an uncharacteristic patch of undisciplined play throughout the middle stages of the match would come back to haunt his side.

“We weren’t disciplined enough to stay low in tackles and other I guess non-footy related things that hurt us in the eyes of free kicks,” he said.

“We’ve got to be better than that, we've been a very disciplined team for a long period of time.”

The Saints made a strong start to get out to a 20-point lead halfway through the second quarter.

But from that point to the 17-minute mark of the third Yarrawonga would kick eight of the game’s last nine goals in a match-winning display, including three in the space of five minutes before half time to turn the tide.

“We lost our way a bit there,” Millar said.

“In terms of game plan the boys were able to execute by and large the way we wanted to move the ball and how we wanted to defend them.

“The response from the yellow card was really positive, we created a lot of opportunities, but we just weren’t good enough to cash in.

“We clean up the discipline stuff which is within the realms of our control, we’d win that game.”

Riley Smith was once again enormous for his side in the ruck with 21 touches and 30 hit outs, giving best use to midfielders Jaxon East (31 disposals) in his 50th club game and Josh Muraca (27 disposals).

After a stint in the reserves, Jak Trewin put together his best game in Saints colours so far snagging three goals.

Millar said he has been pleased with how Trewin has gone back to the basics as he adjusts to the O&M after playing in the Murray league and NTFL in recent years.

“When you're new to a club and you're trying to establish yourself as a player, sometimes you can think that the miraculous stuff is what builds your credibility, we just sort of said to Jack that it wasn't about that, it was just doing your role,” he said.

“Since he's come back into the side he's been very good, tackle game's been up, his goal assist and score involvements has been high and there's been a lot to like about his game.

“He's a really exciting player.”

Ryley Sharp was brought back into the side in his first game in a month after recovering from a knee injury, kicking two goals.

The Saints remain in third but are now only percentage ahead of a red-hot Wodonga team, with Yarrawonga closing in a game behind.

They will face another test at Lavington against a Panthers side desperate to stay alive in the finals race.

Millar said his team will be wary of the Panthers' youth and run and carry game which has troubled sides this year.

“They're pretty good by foot so we're going to have to shut those parts of their game down if we're going to give ourselves a chance to get the points that we're after,” he said.

On the court, Myrtleford’s A grade were outclassed after half time going down 64-37 against a strong Pigeons outfit.

The Saints found themselves in the thick of the match at the main break trailing by just four goals as they looked to spur on an unlikely upset.

But Yarrawonga showed their class after half time winning the final 30 minutes to the tune of 37-14.

Tayla Cartwright and Niamh Thorn led the way for the visitors while Zahra Hazeldine converted 20 goals under the ring.