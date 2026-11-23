More than 40 Myrtleford businesses have signed up for the inaugural Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition, to bring festive cheer to the town this holiday season.

Merry Myrtleford secretary Bernadette Hays said the response from local businesses had been overwhelming.

“A huge thank you to all the businesses who have jumped on board, decorated their windows and helped bring a little extra Christmas magic to our town,” Ms Hays said.

The competition forms part of Merry Myrtleford’s efforts to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally and enjoy the town throughout the festive season.

Community members are invited to explore participating businesses, admire the displays and vote for their favourite window.

Among those taking part is Cindy Cherry of Little Shoppe of Memories, who enlisted some unexpected assistance from her dog, Misty while creating her display.

“I’ve just done a little bit, but it looks nice,” Ms Cherry said.

“Misty helped by deciding some of the baubles didn’t need their tops anymore.

"We’ve gone with silver and pink to suit the theme of the shop.”

The competition is one of several Christmas initiatives planned by Merry Myrtleford, alongside the popular Find the Elf trail, designed to encourage families to visit local businesses.

“Our aim is to boost Christmas spirit, attract visitors and encourage people to shop locally over the festive season,” Ms Hays said.

Voting is now open, with the winning business to be crowned Myrtleford’s Best Christmas Window.

For more information, visit the Merry Myrtleford Facebook page.