A number of markets in Myrtleford and Bright this November will showcase the best of the region as springtime gives way to warmer summer conditions.

The markets will have dozens of different stalls from local businesses, selling a variety of fresh produce, food and drinks, craft, clothing, handmade items and more.

Many of the markets will feature live music from local bands or musicians to provide entertainment while shoppers browse.

With Christmas just around the corner, attendees are sure to discover their next big find, either as a gift for their loved ones or for themselves.

Upcoming markets across the shire are:

> Old School Museum Community Market: at Myrtleford Old School Museum this Saturday, 14 November, 8:30am to 12:30pm.

> Bright Make It, Bake it, Grow It Market: in Howitt Park on Saturday, 21 November, 8:30am to 12:30pm.

> Myrtleford Farmers Market: at Myrtleford Piazza (town square) on Saturday, 28 November, 8:30am to 12:30pm.