As part of their traditional last day of term one excursion, Marian College students took part in Caritas Ks, making the pilgrimage from school to Gapsted Estate Winery last Thursday to demonstrate their faith, compassion and community spirit.

The seven kilometre walk to and from Gapsted was undertaken as a practical expression of solidarity with people around the world, who must walk long distances each day to attend school or access basic necessities, such as clean drinking water.

The walk also served as a fundraising initiative for Caritas, with the goal of raising enough funds to provide safe drinking water for a rural community of 800 people in Tanzania.

Prior to setting out, students participated in an awareness raising liturgy which helped set the tone for the day and highlighted the global impact of their efforts.

A dedicated team of helpers prepared lunch, providing a delicious pasta meal for everyone at Gapsted Estate.

Following the lunch, Year 12 students presented a powerful re enactment of the Stations of the Cross.

This deeply reflective Catholic tradition was reinterpreted through a contemporary liturgical celebration based on the events of Holy Week.

The students thoughtfully recontextualised the journey and experiences of Jesus, drawing on their own cultural perspectives, creativity and lived experiences.

"Walking together in their student communities of Romero, Gomez and Nagle, participants carried their community crosses and actively supported one another throughout the journey," teacher Maria Fin said.

"This year’s presentation centred on the theme of a student experiencing bullying throughout their secondary schooling.

"By merging Catholic tradition with modern realities, the students created a performance rich in meaning and personal relevance.

"Caritas Ks is a long standing tradition at Marian College and continues to be wholeheartedly embraced by the entire school community."

Staff and student leaders played a key role in the successful execution of the day, while Gapsted Estate once again generously allowed the college to use its spacious hillside for rest and for the performance.

Marian College congratulated everyone who contributed to the success of the event, especially the student leadership team and SRC (student representative council) for their organisation and support and to the students who participated wholeheartedly and respectfully, making Caritas Ks a profound experience of faith in action.