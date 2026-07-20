On Thursday 16 July, seven Marian College students travelled to Yarra Glen Racecourse to compete in the School Sports Victoria State Cross Country Championships.

What started as a cold and wet day soon turned into perfect running conditions for all competitors.

Ben McLean was the first Marian runner in action, competing in the 12/13 boys event.

He gave his best effort in a very strong field and represented the college with determination.

In the under 14 girls race, Matilda Xerri produced the run of her life, showing massive improvement from last year to finish an outstanding 12th place out of 87 entrants.

Milla Corcoran also ran impressively, improving on her performance from the regional championships.

In the 17-20 Girls age group, Jade Hazeldine started strongly from the gun and never looked back, claiming first place and securing her second State Cross Country title. Massive Congratulations to Jade.

In a Marian College first, Jade Hazeldine, Zahra Hazeldine, Eliza Burke and Gemma Corcoran combined to win the silver medal in the 17-20 girls team event.

Their outstanding performances earned Marian College its first-ever School Sport Victoria State Flag, a remarkable achievement for the school.

We are incredibly proud of all our runners for their effort, dedication and sportsmanship.

They represented Marian College with distinction and should be congratulated on their fantastic achievements.