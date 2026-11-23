Musicians from as far away as Queensland, Melbourne and many places in between got stuck into doing what they love – making music - at Mount Beauty over the weekend. Around 40 participants armed with guitars, ukeles, banjos, piano accordion, saxophones, trombone, dobro, resonator guitar, violins, lagaphones, cajons, harmonicas, double bass, bass guitar, and percussion instruments helped make Mountain Jam another great success. "Just about every music genre was well and truly covered in three days," event organiser Glenn Wilson said. "We played about 26 hours of non-stop music and a couple of sessions before and after the programmed events, which were held at Mountain Monk Brewers lounge, outdoor stage and beer garden, as well as Big Hill Mountain Bike Park. "The collaborations were fantastic, the enthusiasm for playing and singing was infectious and everyone had a ball." Mr Wilson said the unpredictable late spring weather was not an issue but made for a great backdrop when the Sunday storm rolled through. "By that stage everyone had settled into the back lounge of Mountain Monk Brewery for a rolling concert," he said. Mr Wilson said the weekend's success had secured a return of the event next year, with dates to be confirmed.