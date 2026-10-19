Make sure your vote counts

Victorians have less than two weeks left to make sure they’re enrolled to cast their vote at the 2026 state election on Saturday 28 November. The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) is urging voters to check their enrolment details online at vec.vic.gov.au/enrolment before the close of roll at 8 pm on Tuesday 3 November, Melbourne Cup Day. Enrolment and voting are compulsory for all Victorians who are Australian citizens aged 18 and over. First-time voters who will turn 18 on or before Saturday 28 November should also check whether they need to enrol, as this may not have happened automatically. Eligible voters will be able to cast their vote: • in-person at an early voting centre or election day voting centre; • by applying for a postal vote, telephone-assisted voting or braille voting; • at mobile voting sites in community areas, including aged care, hospitals and prisons and low sensory voting across all 88 districts; and • while travelling overseas and interstate. Visit the VEC website for more information including where to locate your closest voting location. The VEC is mailing an EasyVote guide to more than three million Victorian households, with key information about the 2026 state election, including voting options. Voters can also sign up to the free VoterAlert service at the VEC website to receive important election reminders by SMS and email. For more information call 131 832 or visit vec.vic.gov.au