Women in Alpine Shire are now able to access the oral contraceptive pill directly from participating local pharmacies, without needing a GP appointment or prescription, under an expansion of the Victorian government’s Chemist Care Now program.

From July, adult women will be able to have a free consultation with a trained pharmacist and, if suitable, buy the medication over the counter.

The change is expected to be particularly useful for regional Victorians, including those in Alpine Shire communities, who face long waits for GP appointments or limited access to primary care.

The expansion will be available through participating Chemist Care Now pharmacies, with local providers listed as Blooms The Chemist in Myrtleford, Bright Pharmacy and Mount Beauty Pharmacy.

Pharmacists delivering the service must complete a postgraduate training module and conduct a thorough consultation in a private consultation room before dispensing medication.

The consultation will include advice about risks and other options, including long-acting reversible contraception.

Also from July, Victorians will be able to access treatment at participating pharmacies for mild dermatitis and acne, including topical retinol and tretinoin.

The program already allows people with acute and mild musculoskeletal pain, including minor sprains, strains and joint pain, to seek treatment at local chemists.

Highly trained pharmacists can provide certain anti-inflammatory medicines for short-term use, without a GP visit.

The government says the service will save Victorians time and out-of-pocket costs.

Since launching, Chemist Care Now has delivered almost 100,000 services across Victoria.

About 67 per cent of services have been for women, including more than 43,000 treatments for uncomplicated urinary tract infections and more than 20,000 consultations for the resupply of hormonal contraception.

Around 27 per cent of pharmacies offering Chemist Care Now are in rural and regional areas.

Premier Jacinta Allan said the program was designed to make health care easier and cheaper.

“We’re making life easier and cheaper for Victorians with Chemist Care Now,” she said.

People can check participating pharmacies through the Better Health Victoria Chemist Care Now website.