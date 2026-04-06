Porepunkah Panthers Baseball Club rising stars Paige Anders and Ayla McCallum have made the Victorian girls under 16 baseball team, a testament to their skill and commitment to the game.

The girls have been travelling down to Melbourne twice a week for the past eight weeks for training.

The AYWC (Australian Youth Women’s Championship) will be played in Melbourne from the 14-18 April at Melbourne Ballpark, Altona.

The girls would like to thank all the local businesses and clubs that have helped baseball in the local community and the Porepunkah Panthers are very proud to have the two girls representing the club and the North Eastern Baseball Association (NEBA) on the national stage.

Locally, the Porepunkah Panthers' baseball season will start on 26 April with training for juniors on Tuesday nights (under 12s from 3.45pm and under 15s from 4.45pm), and seniors on Wednesday from 5pm.