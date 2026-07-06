The O&K will be treated to a high-quality spectacle at Whorouly this weekend, when the powerful North Wangaratta comes to the Den intent to upset the ladder-leading Lions.

On the footy field, it’s two top-three showdowns, with both the reserve and senior squads looking to keep their impressive seasons alive and well.

A win for the seniors would see Whorouly pull two games clear of the Hawks and all but secure the double chance.

Both Lions grades will enter the crucial encounter with the Hawks with a spring in their steps, having brushed off King Valley with ease in both grades on Saturday.

Whorouly banked a percentage-boosting 121-point win in the seniors match, knocking the Roos off 21.16 (141) to 3.3 (21).

The Lions signalled their intent early, booting six goals through the first quarter while keeping King Valley to just the one behind.

King Valley never looked likely, managing only a single goal per term after quarter time, with the only downside for Whorouly coming in the third quarter, where they only managed four goals and eight behinds.

Michael Newton booted eight goals for the match, bringing his season total to 68, while Max Scott was imperious across half back.

In the earlier reserves game, the match was more of a slog, with just eight points separating the two teams at half-time.

After the main break, the game opened up more, as the Lions’ fitness saw them storm over the top of the Roos.

Jared Cook was strong across the backline, while Ezekiel Traczyk, Ryley Skahill and Tom Crook were impressive.

Over on the netball court, there’s even more good news, with the A grade Lions pushing their undefeated streak to 13 following a 61-27 win over the Roos.

Taking on a struggling King Valley outfit with only the single win and a draw to their name, the Lions took the game on from the first whistle and never looked in doubt.

The match gave coach Kelly Cousins license to trial different players in different role combinations across the court, gathering intel which could be very useful come finals.

This weekend’s match is another chance to tweak the line-up, with the Lions set to host bottom side North Wangaratta.

In other grades, it was a clean sweep, with B grade winning 63-15, the 17 and under side getting up 33-26, and the 15 and under taking the win 47-40.

The B reserve netballers enjoyed a week off, with King Valley not fielding a team in the division.

Whorouly hosts North Wangaratta at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve this Saturday, with netball section from 9.10am, while the football commences from 12pm.