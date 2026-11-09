Lawn bowls season continues for Myrtleford

Playing at home in round four of the Ovens and Murray midweek pennant season, the Myrtleford A1 team was successful against Wodonga. It was a steady performance by Myrtleford who eventually won 59-48. Mick Dwyer with Lita Gangur, Peter Gangur and Bob Shooter were the standout team winning 23-14. Greg Robbins’ team pitched in with a handy 20-17 win while Mikey Clayton’s team battled it out but eventually lost by one shot, going down 16-17. In the midweek B1 competition, it was a battle between Myrtleford at the top of the ladder and second top Moyhu. Not much separated the two teams but, playing at home Myrtleford managed to get up by one shot, winning 59-58. Jon Dunell’s group were best winning 59-58 - Dunell was assisted by Pippa Laspina, Janice Shooter and Sam Bonacci. Col Smith’s crew got through with a 19-17 win while those with Royston Smith could only manage a 19-23 loss. Round five of the weekend pennant saw all three teams playing at home with a good result for the A1 team who had a comfortable win over Club Corowa. Myrtleford won 79-66 with Peta Mattys, Denis Piazza, Rod Mitchell and Maria Duic dominating scoring 25-13. Mick Dwyer’s group helped with a handy 19-15 win, while Greg Robbin’s team missed out narrowly losing 19-20 as did Marino Candusuo’s foursome with a 16-18 loss. Not such a good day for the weekend B1 side who had been enjoying top place on the ladder until they were issued a reality check by the team from Moyhu, when Moyhu won 73-44. The only rink to offer some resistance was John Dunell, Liz Saunders, Greg Pepyat and Dawn Murtagh, who lost 19-26. Royston Smith’s foursome lost 14-25 and Lindsay Hamilton’s group struggled with an 11-22 shot loss. The weekend B2 team had a day they would rather forget when, playing at home, they were soundly beaten Corowa Civic 39-90. Martin Kupferle with Wayne Stephens, Janine Powell and Barry Morley tried hard but could only manage 24-26. Col Byrne’s rink lost 9-36 and Kylie Bitt’s team went down 6-28.