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Landowners reminded to check requirements before hosting campers

<p>CAMPING CAUTION: Alpine Shire Council is reminding landowners that operating a camping business on private property requires appropriate approvals. PHOTO: AI generated</p>\\n
<p>CAMPING CAUTION: Alpine Shire Council is reminding landowners that operating a camping business on private property requires appropriate approvals. PHOTO: AI generated</p>\\n

CAMPING CAUTION: Alpine Shire Council is reminding landowners that operating a camping business on private property requires appropriate approvals. PHOTO: AI generated

Alpine Shire CEO cautions about requirements on private property.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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