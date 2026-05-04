Myrtleford's annual Italian festival, La Fiera, will once more celebrate its rich Italian heritage through food, music and a variety of activities, as the event marks 18 years this month.

The festival expects to welcome thousands of people at La Festa on Saturday, 16 May, as the Great Alpine Road is closed to transform the Piazza into a day of celebration, just as they do in Italy.

La Festa will run from 11am to 4.30pm (gates open 10.30am) and offers a feast of authentic Italian food, wine and fun for all the family.

Regional food will be loving prepared by Circoli (clubs) – Trentini, Trevisani and Vicentini - and complemented by Bastoni Pizzeria, Chestnuts Australia, Mannies Italian Frittole, The Meat Room, Abruzzo Lab, Il Panzerotti, Caciocavallo Impiccato, Dolce Momenti, La Coppa, Alpine Gate Café and more.

Wineries from across the Alpine Valleys will be on hand with a great selection of Italian varietals to choose from or if you prefer a ‘birra’ head to King River Brewing or Little Mix Cocktail van for an Italian cocktail.

Entertainment on the main stage will include MC’s James Liotta and Anthony Demasi, The Top Shelf Duo (Dean Canan & Lisa Asta), Solo Antico and Lorenzo Iannotti, while for the kids head to Bendigo Bank’s Children Activity Hub in Jubilee Park and be entertained by Luigi Zucchini back for his 12th year, Balloonatic Bruce, photo booths, face painting and more.

A special addition to La Festa will be a cooking demonstration hosted by Chestnuts Australia where Elise Pulbrook will showcase chestnuts with Floridia Cheese (a festival sponsor) and Del Bocia butter, from 10.45am to 11.30am at the Anglican Church Hall (just head to the Chestnut stall) - it's free but you need to book tickets via https://www.trybooking.com/DKIUD

A limited return bus service is available connecting Bright, Porepunkah and Myrtleford for La Festa - for full details and to reserve you seat go to https://www.trybooking.com/DKHPT

Adelaide-based Radio Italiana 531 will be attending the festival for the first time, doing a live broadcast from La Piazza throughout Saturday and up until early Sunday afternoon, for those in attendance as well as more than 23,000 listeners in South Australia and across the country.

General manager Marco Petta said there will be plenty of audience engagement, games and giveaways throughout the broadcast, with many of the event entertainers well known to the station, which has been serving the Italian community for more than 50 years.

Il Mercato, hosted by Myrtleford Farmer's Market in the Piazza on Sunday from 9.30am to 2pm, will showcase regional produce, with additional stalls from further afield - all Italian related.

Adding to the Italian vibe for the day will be Blacklocks Motorcycles' display of Italian motorcycles such as Vespa and Ducati in Clyde Street.

There are many other novelty events to enjoy throughout the five days of the festival on 14 to 18 May, including:

- the Taste of Italy at Gapsted Estate and novel Rolling Gnocchi Bicycle Tour on Thursday;

- social bocce at Club Savoy from 5.30pm on Friday and La Fiera's 18th celebration dinner at the Anglican Church Hall on Friday night;

- mass and procession for St Anthony of Padua in the Myrtleford Piazza from 9am to 10am Saturday;

- Old School Museum's display of Italian migration and exhibition from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday;

- Aboriginal Italian Connection Exhibition at 74 Standish Street & The Myrtleford Gallery at 51A Standish Street, featuring works by Billy Doolan and Mick Harding which show the connection between both cultures, opened Saturday and Sunday.

- La Fiera Cup with matches played between traditional rivals Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club and Wangaratta City from 9am to 5pm Sunday;

- Giro di Myrtleford one hour bicycle tour around town from 9am Sunday.

More information, including the full program and ticket details, are available at: www.lafiera.com.au and via La Fiera’s social media channels.