The Myrtleford and District Landcare and Sustainability Group (MDLSG) will be holding a tree-planting working bee which the community can join in this Sunday as part of Planet Ark National Tree Day.

The event will continue the work the group has been undertaking for a number of years along the rivers, creeks and streams of Myrtleford.

Sunday's tree planting is open to all members of the community.

"Our members have cleared invasive species along Barwidgee Creek just upstream from the junction at Rotary Park and the area is now ready for planting," MDLSG's Margaret Prior said.

Participants are asked to bring their own gloves, planting tools and to wear appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes.

Attendees can register at the picnic table near the swing bridge at Rotary Park this Sunday 26 July.

The tree-planting will run from 9:30am to 11:30am, followed by a free barbeque.

To assist with catering and to RSVP, contact Claire Stock on 0439 488 378.

For more information, visit: www.nationaltreeday.org.au and to follow any upcoming wet weather updates monitor the event on MDLSG's Facebook page.