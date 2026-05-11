Alpine Health and 12 other public health services across the Hume region have taken a major step forward in digitally enabling patient care by successfully implementing a shared 'access and flow' platform with remote patient monitoring capability.

Led by the Hume Rural Health Alliance (HRHA) and the Hume Local Health Service Network (Hume Network), and delivered in partnership with 13 Hume public health services, the platform enables real-time visibility of patient flow and bed capacity across the region.

It makes Hume the first Victorian local health service network to do so, helping move patients out of busy waiting rooms and closer to home.

Northeast Health Wangaratta CEO Libby Fifis, who is deputy chair of the Hume Network, said the successful rollout represents a significant milestone.

"Having shared visibility across services means we can better coordinate care, reduce delays and ensure patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time," she said.

"This is a strong step toward a more connected health system."

Ms Fifis said it also highlights the next critical step in the region’s digital journey.

She said an Electronic Medical Record system is being developed to connect patient information across the region and give clinicians timely access and enable innovation in care delivery models supporting more seamless, end-to-end care across hospital, community and homebased settings.

Funding from the Victorian Department of Health in September 2024 enabled HRHA to plan and prepare for the system, with work ongoing with the department for funding for its implementation.

Ms Fifis said the record system will be key to building on the progress of the platform and delivering more seamless, end-to-end care for the community.

The Hume Network consists of 12 public health services, including: Albury Wodonga Health, Alpine Health, Beechworth Health Service, Benalla Health, Corryong Health, Goulburn Valley Health, Kyabram District Health Service, Mansfield District Hospital, NCN Health, Northeast Health Wangaratta, Tallangatta Health Service and Yarrawonga Health.