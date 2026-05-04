More than 75 people attended Bright Garden Club's guest speaker event, 'Gardens make Gardeners: Heirloom Seeds and the History of The Diggers Club', last week.

Julian Blackhirst, the new head of gardens at The Diggers Club, captivated the large audience inside Bright Senior Citizens' U3A Hall on Tuesday, 28 April with his talk.

The evening's visitors came from Brisbane, Sydney and Benalla, as well as hosting a lot of locals, who all enjoyed learning about the importance of heirloom seeds, with a glimpse into the three gardens owned by The Diggers Club.

"Some of our Brisbane visitors have been coming to the Garden Club talks for five years," club member Linda Meighan said.

"They all enjoyed Julian's talk, which opened with the fact he wasn't trained in horticulture, but did a degree in economics, before he decided it wasn't his thing at all.

"[From there he] went and started a Market Garden!"

A supper was enjoyed by all after the talk, with the evening's raffle prizes won by Susan from Bright, Jan from Freeburgh and several lucky door prizes were also gifted out.